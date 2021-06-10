LOST AND FOUND: Appeal over handbag containing money and cards lost in playground in Kildare town

LOST AND FOUND: Appeal over handbag containing money and cards lost in Kildare town

The playground in Kildare town

A woman who lost her handbag in the playground in Kildare town yesterday afternoon between 3pm and 4pm has appealed for help to locate it.

The large black handbag has a gold handle on it.

It contained a black purse with the 'MK' brand and a gold badge on it.

All the woman's cards and money were in the purse. 

If you have any information, we will pass it on to the owner.

