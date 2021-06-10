LOST AND FOUND: Appeal over handbag containing money and cards lost in playground in Kildare town

The playground in Kildare town
A woman who lost her handbag in the playground in Kildare town yesterday afternoon between 3pm and 4pm has appealed for help to locate it.
The large black handbag has a gold handle on it.
It contained a black purse with the 'MK' brand and a gold badge on it.
All the woman's cards and money were in the purse.
If you have any information, we will pass it on to the owner.
