Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, June 11

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) McTigue

Greenfield Close, Maynooth, Kildare / Clane, Kildare



McTigue, Elizabeth (Liz), Greenfield Close, Maynooth and late of Park View, Clane, Co. Kildare, June 5th 2021, suddenly at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved daughter of the late John and Molly and sister of the late Ann-Marie, Paul and Joseph, Much loved mother of Paul, Brian and Kelly, grandmother of Leah and Dylan and sister of Jacqueline. Deeply regretted. by her loving family, brothers-in-law Kerry and Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Elizabeth (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Elizabeth's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday at 2pm by clicking on the following link :http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Elizabeth's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her sister Jacqueline's residence, on Monday at approx. 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 2pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Clarke (née Leavey)

Avondale, Leixlip, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare



Clarke (nee Leavey), Josephine (Josie), Avondale, Leixlip and formerly of Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, 9th June 2021, passed away peacefully, in the tender care of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved mother of her much loved children Denise, John and Vincent and cherished grandmother of Ellen, Joel, Sarah and Joseline. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, mother Ellie (Leavey),son-in-law Matty, daughters-in-law Pamela and Anita, her brothers Tony, Harry, Bernard, the late John and Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and dear friends.

May Josie rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Josie (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Josie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

Josie’s Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth, on Friday morning at approx 10.15am and will travel via Josie’s late residence in Old Greenfield, Maynooth, and Avondale, Leixlip, then proceeding to St. Charles Borromeo Church, Confey to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Josie's Commital Service can be viewed on Friday morning at approx. 12:40pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Edel Donohoe Coyle

Chambers Park, Kilcock, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



Donohoe Coyle, Edel, Chambers Park, Kilcock and late of Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, June 8th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after an illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by her loving husband Trevor, daughter Matilda, stepchildren Tom, Lottie and Ruby, parents Michael and Colette, stepmother Margaret, stepfather David, brothers Philip and Jamie, sisters Michelle,Nikki, Lauren, Sarah, Kate and the late Ruth, father-in-law Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends, especially her close group of girl friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Edel (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Edel's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday at 11am by clicking on the following link :http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Edel's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her residence, on Monday morning at approx. 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to

https://www.breastcancerireland.com/donate/