Naas Garda Station continues to be largest station in county, new figures on personnel show

Naas Garda Station continues to be the largest in the Kildare Garda Division with a total of 132 officers of all ranks, new figures show.

The total number of Garda members assigned to the Kildare Division as of April 30 last was 416 officers, according to data supplied in the Dáil to Kildare South Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan.

Due to the amalgamation of the Kildare Garda Division with the Offaly/Laois Division, the Divisional HQ was relocated from Naas to Portlaoise.

A new Property Exhibits Management Store (PEMS) is forming a major part of a new refurbishment to the policing facility on the Kilcullen Road.

The store will house and itemise valuable exhibits used in the prosecution of offences in court.

Also included in the works will be an upgrade of kitchen facilities, a new floor covering in the Public Office, alterations to the Communications Room as well as external maintenance works.

In the latest development, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said in his monthly report to the Policing Authority in May that the OPW advised garda management that “a review of the project, including removal of a fuel tank, is being undertaken by a senior architect”.

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys said the Garda Commissioner is responsible for the general management and administration of Garda business under the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

This includes the deployment of members of An Garda Síochána throughout the State and she added that as Minister for Justice, she has no role in these independent functions.

According to the personnel numbers, Naas Garda Station has the most officers with 132 followed by Leixlip with 80, Newbridge with 56, Kildare with 45 and Athy with 34.

Celbridge and Maynooth stations have 13 officers each.

Some of the smaller garda stations are also referenced such as Monasterevin with five officers, Robertstown and Rathangan have three gardai each and Castledermot has two.

In relation to ranks, Naas has 111 gardai, 15 sergeants, five inspectors and one superintendent. Newbridge has 45 gardai, ten sergeants and one inspector.

Leixlip has 67 gardaí, nine sergeants, three inspectors and one superintendent.