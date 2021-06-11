Newbridge store wins European award

Maxol Newbridge has beaten off stiff competition from stores all over Europe to win the Best of the Best Store award at the annual European Retail Awards.

The award for the Newbridge store was voted for by retail industry representatives from across Europe.

The NACS European Convenience Retail Awards recognise and promote retailing excellence in Europe. To be victorious, the Best of the Best Store winner must be innovative and successful while setting new standards for the industry.

Speaking about the win, Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group said; “This is an incredible achievement for the team in Newbridge. Not only is Maxol Newbridge the best of the best in Ireland, but the best in Europe as chosen by our industry peers. Congratulations to all of the team in Newbridge for their contribution and hard work in making it a day to remember in our long history. Last year we marked our centenary, this year we are celebrating a best-in-class win so there is a lot to be proud of within the Maxol family. We purchased the site from the Brennan Family in 2016 and I would like to thank the Directors and everyone in Maxol who has been on the journey with me to transform Maxol into the business it is today. I could not be prouder of our team.”

Aramark, the global specialist in food and facilities management services, operates the service station on behalf of Maxol and Mark Cribbin, Operations Manager, Aramark Ireland said, “International recognition as ‘best of the best’ is an incredible achievement for any team and everyone in Aramark Ireland is immensely proud of our people in Newbridge. This award is the jewel in the crown for what is now a multi-award-winning Aramark-Maxol partnership, underpinned by the genuine pride our people take in their work - serving customers and creating fantastic forecourt experiences. I couldn’t be happier for the people who have worked tirelessly through a pandemic to make a positive impact on customers every day.

The store was transformed in 2020 following a €2.5m investment and the site now provides commuters, local residents and businesses with an extensive range of forecourt convenience services 24 hours a day. The refurbished service station was almost doubled in size and recently welcomed the opening of one of the largest fast food chains in the world with a dedicated drive through Burger King along with a new Maxol Deli and Rotisserie.

The upgrade also included a seating area for 66 people and charging points throughout and parking for more than 40 vehicles.