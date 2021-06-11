Remembering Kildare people lost or injured in farm accidents

Kildare people are being encouraged to submit names of their loved ones lost or injured in farm accidents for inclusion in an annual Remembrance Service.

This month, Embrace FARM, the farm accident support network, is hosting a #HereForYou campaign to acknowledge the support networks of those left bereaved by, or who have survived, farm accidents. Following the success of the organisation’s first ever online Remembrance Service last year, Embrace FARM will host its eighth annual Remembrance Service for those affected by farm accidents on Sunday 27 June at 2pm. The event will be live streamed on www.embracefarm.com.

At the online Remembrance Service last year, over 220 names were honoured and the founders of Embrace FARM, Brian and Norma Rohan, are calling on Irish families to submit names of loved ones who were lost or injured in farm accidents to be remembered at the Remembrance Service at the end of this month.

Speaking about the Remembrance Service, Brian Rohan, Founder Embrace FARM said “We are pleased to confirm that our annual Remembrance Service will be live-streamed on our website again this June following the successful online ceremony in 2020. Similarly, it is not possible to host a physical event due to social distancing guidelines but we understand the importance of carrying on virtually for the many people who take comfort in remembering their loved ones each year at our service.

The annual occasion offers bereaved families, friends and accident survivors a safe space for them to honour those whose lives have been lost or affected by farm accidents. We will continue to speak their names and would like to encourage anyone from the Irish farming community, family members or friends to send us your loved one’s name and a photograph for inclusion in our upcoming ceremony.”

Embrace FARM’s ‘Here For You’ campaign honours the people, communities and businesses who have supported those impacted by farm accidents and the work of Embrace FARM over the years. The campaign acknowledges the community support systems across Ireland, the unsung heroes, many businesses, those who have died or were injured in farm accidents and those who have been left behind in times of tragedy.

Norma Rohan, Founder Embrace FARM said “This year, we chose the theme ‘Here For You’ for our annual remembrance campaign to highlight the importance of support in times of great loss, bereavement or accidents. For many people, this past year has been a particularly difficult one, but in difficult times we see a rise in support and togetherness, a sense of community when people need it the most. For this online initiative, we are encouraging people to honour those who have been there for them during the hardest of times.

On behalf of Embrace FARM, we too would like to acknowledge and thank those who have hugely supported the work we have done since 2014. Without sponsorships, fundraising events and dedication from local community groups, our work to support those affected by farm accidents would not be possible’.

People are encouraged to get involved in the ‘Here For You’ campaign on social media by expressing what support means to them and how it has helped during hard times. Join the conversation online by using the hashtag #HereForYou and tag @EmbraceFARM.

Online Remembrance Service 2021

To add a loved ones name to the remembrance list please WhatsApp 085-7709966 or email info@embracefarm.com with name, county, year of death or accident and a photograph if available.

For further information follow @embracefarmsupport on Facebook and Instagram, @EmbraceFARM on Twitter, find us on LinkedIn or visit www.embracefarm.com.