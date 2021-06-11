Online survey to get public views on secondary school places in South Kildare

An online survey has been set up to canvass the views of people on the lack of secondary school places in South Kildare.

Senator Mark Wall said the Kildare South Labour Party group initiated the survey to understand the concerns or experiences of students, parents and anyone affected with this issue.

The results of the confidential survey will be passed onto the Minister for Education.

Senator Wall stated “We have been contacted by a large number of people since we had an online meeting on the issue.

"There is no doubt there is a serious problem here in Kildare South with Secondary School places.

In response to further queries from parents we have launched this survey which we intend bringing to the attention of the Minister for Education and Government.

"We would ask all those worried about School places to take just three minutes to fill in the confidential survey and we will share the results with all those who will contact us.

Click on the Survey here.





