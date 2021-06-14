Garda appeal after cyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run collision

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run traffic collision in Dublin yesterday evening.
Shortly after 9pm, a male cyclist aged in his early 20s was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on Sheriff Street Upper.
He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.
Gardaí said the driver and car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.
The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and local scenes of crime officers.
A Garda statement added: "A car understood to have been involved in the collision was found abandoned a short distance away on Guild Street and has been removed for forensic examination.
"Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the driver the car and anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
"They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."
More News
A reenactment of the confrontation with Philip Dunne, courtesy of the Prosperous Heritage Festival Reenactment Group
Kevin Feely of Kildare is tackled by Conor McGill of Meath during the Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.