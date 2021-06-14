Road works this week on five local roads in Kildare/Newbridge municipal district

Please note that surfacing dressing works will be carried out at the following locations beginning today until Friday.

Rolling traffic management measures will be in place for the works as follows:

L7012 Ballykelly Cross - Crossmorris

L7001 Coolelan, Rathangan

L7006 Punchersgrange

L7032 Pollardstown

L7023 Pollardstown

A Council spokesperson said: "As these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, they are subject to change.

"Traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works.

"Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

"Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."