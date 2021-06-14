Road works this week on five local roads in Kildare/Newbridge municipal district

FILE PHOTO
Please note that surfacing dressing works will be carried out at the following locations beginning today until Friday.
Rolling traffic management measures will be in place for the works as follows:
A Council spokesperson said: "As these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, they are subject to change.
"Traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works.
"Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.
"Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."
More News
A reenactment of the confrontation with Philip Dunne, courtesy of the Prosperous Heritage Festival Reenactment Group
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.