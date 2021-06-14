Road works this week on five local roads in Kildare/Newbridge municipal district

Teffia Park road resurfacing works

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Please note that surfacing dressing works will be carried out at the following locations beginning today until Friday.

Rolling traffic management measures will be in place for the works as follows: 

  • L7012 Ballykelly Cross - Crossmorris
  • L7001 Coolelan, Rathangan
  • L7006 Punchersgrange
  • L7032 Pollardstown
  • L7023 Pollardstown

A Council spokesperson said: "As these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, they are subject to change. 

"Traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works.

"Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

"Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."

