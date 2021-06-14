Nine motorists broke speed limit during Garda checks in Kilcock area

FILE PHOTO
Naas Roads Policing Unit performed speed checks in the Kilcock area yesterday.
Gardaí said a total of nine motorists were found to be travelling above the 50kph speed limit.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to all motorists involved.
Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist who driving erratically in the North Kildare area.
Gardaí then noticed a smell of cannabis coming from inside the car.
The motorist failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested. A court appearance will follow in coming weeks.
Meanwhile the Naas Roads Policing Unit Naas on proactive patrols detected motorist driving whilst holding mobile phone.
The motorist subsequently failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine and was arrested.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued for the use of the mobile phone while driving and a court appearance will follow for drug driving.
