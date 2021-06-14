Naas luxury houses plan for site hear racecourse

Plans have been lodged for an upmarket housing development adjacent to Naas Racecourse on the outskirts of the town.

It is proposed to build six homes with four bedrooms and one five bedroom house.

The dwellings will range in size from 2310 square feet to 2993 square feet.

It’s also proposed to create four acres of open public space and provide a shared access road.

The planning application has been lodged with Kildare County Council by Tetrarch Property Investments Ltd.

Tetrarch is associated with a company which owns a number of significant enterprises including the nearby Millennium Park, the 141 bedroom Killashee Hotel and the 756 room City West Hotel.