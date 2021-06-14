New electric car charging points for Blessington

Blessington is to get new electric vehicle charging points in the coming weeks.

Wicklow County Council has confirmed that EV chargers will be installed at Main Street Blessington and the district office. Civil works have already been completed at both locations.

SocDems Spokesperson for Climate Action Deputy Jennifer Whitmore says: “Expanding the EV charger network is always welcome as it helps to increase the number of EVs on the roads. I’m delighted to see the roll out of EV chargers occurring in Blessington, a growing town and an area that is highly dependent on cars with little available public transport.

“As part of a just transition, we need to bring all communities on board and the rolling of the EV network must not exclude rural or remote areas if we are to be successful in combating climate change.

“While this is a welcome development, the problem remains that the roll out of EV chargers is taking far too long to meet with urgency our climate action goals. There are huge delays in administrating the expansion of the network. Furthermore, alongside the provision of EV chargers, we need to reduce car dependency overall by investing hugely in public transport networks especially to places like Blessington which does not have access to rail services yet where people commute to Dublin.

“I hope to raise this with the Minister in the Dáil soon and mention the need for increased availability of public transport, reducing our dependency on cars and meeting our climate action goals as a result” concludes Whitmore.