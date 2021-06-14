Will Kildare feature? Search to find best place to live in Ireland

Whether you live in a town, village, island or city anywhere on the island of Ireland – your home place has a chance to secure the coveted title of ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland’.

To be in with a chance to claim the title for your homeplace, all you have to do is to write a short submission explaining what makes it so special.

The initiative, which was launched by The Irish Times at the weekend, will see each nominated location judged on specific criteria, including community spirit, local services and amenities, diversity, transport links, vibrancy of the local economy, cost of living, safety and of course the unique X factor.

“As the country gets back on its feet after a testing year, we are delighted to embark on the search for the Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021” commented Irish Times journalist and chair of the judging panel Conor Goodman. “Our panel of judges and researchers will scour Ireland for its hidden gems and known paradises, discovering what people around the country love and value most about the places they live in. So we really want to hear from people in Kildare as soon as possible to help us identify those special places.”

The countrywide competition last took place almost 10 years ago in 2012 in the midst of the financial crisis. On that occasion Westport in Co. Mayo was selected as the overall Irish Times Best Place to Live as it met so many criteria and displayed a remarkable community spirit that was evident in its 90-plus voluntary organisations.

Lynsey Adams, Head of Marketing for sponsor Randox, said the company was delighted to support ‘Best Places to Live 2021’

“From our life sciences diagnostic hub in Dungloe in the heart of Donegal to our travel centres located across Ireland including Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Antrim we are delighted to be part of a countrywide competition that is sure to brighten up the nation. With almost 40 years’ experience in diagnostics, Randox is the UK and Ireland’s largest COVID-19 PCR testing provider with a capacity to test over 500,000 samples per day whilst delivering next day results.”

“To date, we have processed over 13 million tests and are proud to support the international fight against the pandemic by offering testing services that allow people to live their lives as normally as possible. We look forward to seeing all the entries coming in across the summer and wish participants the best of luck in the competition. “

Anyone can enter by writing a short pitch about their place and the judging panel is looking forward to a challenging summer of deliberation with every stage in the process documented in The Irish Times and on www.irishtimes.com/bestplace . The closing date for entries is July 25th and the winner will be announced in September.

Joining Conor Goodman on the judging panel will be Mayo County Architect, Simon Wall, Dr Illona Duffy, Monaghan based GP and public health commentator, RTE Nationwide presenter Zainab Boladalea and Irish Times journalist and author of ‘A Secret Map of Ireland’ Rosita Boland.