Traffic calming is needed in Johnstown

A traffic calming ramp is needed in Johnstown.

Naas Mayor Fintan Brett wants it built at Toberton Raod, near the Toberton Wood estate.

He said that thre are two pedestrian access points on the route and traffic must be slowed.

Kildare County Council says that there is a ramp already in place - and there are no plans for another.

But this could be considered if money becomes available and if the proposal meets policy requirements.