Events at Moat Theatre in Naas get slice of €25m funding for arts sector

Funding of €25m has been allocated to producers and promoters to help stage festivals and live performances around the country over the summer months.

Around 230 organisations will benefit from the scheme including the companies responsible for staging Electric Picnic, Body and Soul, and Indiependence.

In Co Kildare, CS Promotions will be given a grant of over €74,000 for a number of live performances at the Moat Theatre in Naas.



Vladimir Jablokov of Vladimir Promotions Ltd received almost €49,000 for staging a series of online concerts with headline performers streamed over Zoom.

Another event entitled 'Firebirds' received almost €90,000 to bring established and emerging Irish artists together to stream live performances to a wide audience from different historical venues across Kildare.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts Catherine Martin said the funding will assist in the employment of performers, artists, technicians, creative and performance support staff across the sector.

Recipients of the funding range from small to large venues, producers and promoters.

RTE.ie reports that around 400 applications were received with funding allocated to 237 organisations.

Over €400,000 was allocated to Body and Soul Ltd for an Equinox event "to showcase exemplary Irish practitioners of music, comedy, spoken-word, set design, cross-pollinating practices, creating new authentic performances".

The same amount was granted to Fuel for a virtual Kaleidoscope Festival and to the Pod for an outdoor socially distanced "Meadows" festival that will include music and comedy.

MCD Productions has been granted €264,000 for a music festival across multiple genres.

The Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney was allocated funds to help stage live shows at the INEC, while the Indiependence Music and Arts Festival is receiving funding for PaircLife, an outdoor concert series at Tramore Valley Park in Cork.

The Róisín Dubh Pub, Galway City, and John Cleere's Bar and Theatre in Kilkenny will get assistance for a series of live performances.

Fossett's Circus will get funding to tour around Ireland and the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin is getting assistance to stage "Road to Eurovision' - a musical celebrating its 150th birthday and the 50th anniversary of Eurovision Live at the venue.

The Department of Arts said that the aim of the Live Performance Support Scheme is to help where capacity for live attendance is restricted due to Covid-19.

It will also make live performances viable or alternatively available online if audiences cannot attend due to restrictions.