TRAFFIC: Car in collision with HGV on N7

A car was in collision with a HGV on the N7 / PHOTO: Dublin Fire Brigade
A section of the N7 outbound has reopened after it was blocked earlier due to a a collision between a car and a HGV.
The incident happened just before Newlands Cross.
Emergency services attended the scene including Dublin Fire Brigade.
Road users were asked to divert their journeys while the obstruction remained in place.
Meanwhile AA Roadwatch warned road users that roads are much busier these days and during the silage season and motorists will need to take extra care.
It added: "Watch out for farm vehicles exiting from fields if driving in rural areas, and you're advised to never overtake a slow-moving vehicle unless you're certain you have enough space - all usual overtaking rules apply.
"If you’re driving farm machinery, slow down and be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists."
