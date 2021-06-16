Gardaí appeal over missing man (59)

Stuart Van Der Bliake
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Stuart Van Der Bliake, 59 years, who has been missing from the Rosslare Harbour area of County Wexford since yesterday.
Stuart is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a heavy build, blue eyes and grey hair.
He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.
Anyone with information on Stuart's whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.