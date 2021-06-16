JOB: Busy Newbridge company is hiring

Seabury Kitchens, Newbridge, Co. Kildare is hiring:

SPRAY PAINTER REQUIRED

For Busy Kitchen Manufacturing Company.

Must have experience spray painting in a woodworking industry.

Good conversational English required.

References needed.

€16.00 to €18.50 per hour.

Immediate start for suitable candidate.

Reply with CV to oonagh.seabury@gmail.com.