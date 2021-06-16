Winners of 2021 Intel Pride of Place competition announced

The winners of the 2021 Intel Pride of Place competition have been revealed.

The Pride of Place competition invites community organisations located in Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth, to share their project ideas to help improve their organisations whilst also benefiting the local community.

The project ideas are then reviewed by a panel of judges, made up of business professionals and community representatives, who selected a number of the submissions to receive grants as part of the initiative which is funded by Intel.

This is the 7th year of the Pride of Place competition and once again there was a fantastic response from community groups in the local area with a large number of diverse project ideas being submitted.

This year 11 different local projects were selected to receive funding as part of the competition. A total of €39,000 was distributed amongst the winning projects.

Normally, winning organisations are invited to come together to be presented with their awards, but the results of the competition this year were again shared online. Organisations were invited to each individually receive their cheque at the Wonderful Barn in Leixlip, a distinctive corkscrew-shaped building that dates back to 1743.

Presenting the awards to the winning projects were the Pride of Place 2021 judging panel which included Rebecca Doolin who is the Director of External Relations at Maynooth University, Michelle Lee who is the Head of Technical at General Paints Group who are based in the Celbridge famine workhouse since 1953, Lisa Harlow, the External Relations Manager at Intel and Mark Rutherford, the Environmental Health and Safety Manager at Intel.

The winners of the 2021 competition are as follows;

Maynooth Educate Together – €5,000

The grant will be used to support the creation of an “Inspiration Zone” in the school. The flexible space will support the children by giving them access to resources that will inspire them to learn about topics beyond the curriculum. The zone will include reading materials, science and technology resources and IT facilities that will be used to advance the teaching capacity of the school.

Derrybeg Farm, Celbridge – €1,500

The farm will benefit from using their prize to install a rainwater harvesting and irrigation system into a large polytunnel. Growing vegetables in a polytunnel is water intensive so a rainwater harvesting system will enable the farm to meet their water needs independently.

St. Mary’s Brass and Reed Band, Maynooth – €5,000

Celebrating their 90th Anniversary this year, St Mary’s Brass and Reed Band are creating “Junior Band” which will consist of young and potential musicians between the ages of 8 and 18. The grant will aid in the purchase of much needed equipment to get the group started.

ACRE Project, Celbridge – €2,000

The ACRE Project – an eco-friendly community based project in Celbridge – has set up a Lawn Bowls Club to better serve the needs of people in the area. This project, which began development last year, is currently at an advanced stage and will soon be ready to launch. The Pride of Place award will support the funding of new equipment for the club.

Tea Lane Graveyard, Celbridge – €2,500

Tea lane Graveyard Committee is updating the floor in the Conolly Mausoleum at Tea Lane to enhance access for all visitors to the Mausoleum. The Pride of Place award will go towards the support of relaying the concrete floor in the Mausoleum.

Celbridge Festival – €5,000

The Pride of Place award is going towards the purchase of specific lights to be used on the two main churches in Celbridge. These lights will have the ability to change colour to mark specific days of celebration in the calendar, such as lighting purple for International Day of Persons with Disabilities or green on St. Patrick’s Day.

Maynooth Kilcock Lions Club – €1,000

As part of their provision of Community Services Programme, the Maynooth Kilcock Lions have installed 10 Automatic External Defibrillators (AED), which are always publicly available, in towns throughout North Kildare including Maynooth, Celbridge and Leixlip. They need to service these on an ongoing basis. The Pride of Place funding will support the service of these AEDs.

Leixlip Community First Responders – €5,000

Leixlip Community First Responders is a volunteer driven community group whereby local volunteers are trained to provide emergency care, including defibrillation if necessary. Pride of Place funding will be used to train a cohort of volunteers as well as run community open days to give adults and young people information about emergency community first response.

Leixlip Youth and Community Centre – €4,500

The organisation provides a hub for the youth and community of Leixlip in a purpose-built Community Centre allowing everyone to take part in leisure, fitness, educational and recreational activities. The Pride of Place award will support the development of a permanent outdoor seating areas at the Centre with the purchase of sustainable, maintenance free, furniture made from recycled plastic.

Celbridge Camera Club – €2,500

The Pride of Place award will support the Celbridge Album 2021 – Celbridge Past, Present and Future. The album is an expertly generated archive of past and present photographs of Celbridge and environs prepared especially for educational/historical and public interest purposes and to create a legacy for the enjoyment of future generations. The production will include a comprehensive and carefully curated collection of c. 450 high-quality images of Celbridge and nearby towns reproduced in a high-quality coffee table style book.

Scoil Chearbhaill Uí Dhálaigh, Leixlip – €5,000

The school are receiving funding to support a renovation of their grass area located within the school grounds by installing free standing weather canopies. The area will be used for outdoor classrooms, lunch area, activity zone for paintwork/arts and crafts and for an activity area for school sports activities.

The judging panel were impressed by the wide range of creative projects ideas submitted to the 2021 competition and were excited to reveal the range of initiatives that were selected for funding.

Rebecca Doolin, Director of External Relations at Maynooth University said; “This year’s Pride of Place contenders exemplified the vital role that community organisations play – not only in normal times, but particularly when crisis hits. They adapt, they bring isolated populations together, and they innovate to help their neighbours. On behalf of Maynooth University, I am proud to congratulate the winners of this year’s competition and I’d like to express our gratitude to Intel for its continued support of the communities of Celbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth”.

Michelle Lee from the General Paints Group added; “Once again, I am proud to have been part of this years judging panel for Intel’s Pride of Place awards. It was a pleasure to read the diverse number of applications ranging from educational support, music, biodiversity to life saving initiatives – all demonstrating the amazing work that our local community do and plan to do! I would like to congratulate and wish all the winners the best of luck and every success with their projects. Thank you Intel for continuing to support our local communities”.

Intel’s Environmental Health and Safety Manager Mark Rutherford added his congratulations; “Intel is very proud to call North Kildare our home and to have the opportunity to work so closely together with our surrounding communities. The Pride of Place competition is a fitting way for us to acknowledge, encourage and support the wonderful work of organisations in these communities. These organisations, through their tireless efforts, are the backbone of our local communities and we have been reminded of just how important their work is in these most recent difficult times. I would like to congratulate the winning projects and I would also like to acknowledge the time and effort that all participants have put into their Intel Pride of Place applications, demonstrating such strong commitment to their local areas.”

Since the Pride of Place competition began in 2014, some 60 community projects have been supported with over €240,000 of funding. The 2021 winning projects will now be completed over the coming months by the recipient organisations.