JOBS: Busy Kildare firm hiring for two positions

Dolly Textile Recycling based in Newhall, Newbridge are looking for drivers and helpers due to continued expansion.

HELPER - Job Specification

Minimum 18 years of age - Good time keeping is essential as start time is 6am • Must have your own transport to commute to and from work • The role involves assisting the driver in emptying our network of clothing banks throughout the Leinster region • Ability to work on your own initiative • Able to work 40-47 hours per week • Available to work Monday - Saturday • Organised and self-motivated • This is a labour intensive job and requires heavy lifting • Full Training provided



DRIVER - Job Specification

• Minimum 18 years of age with a full category B licence • Commercial driving experience an advantage but not essential • Good time keeping is essential as start time is 6am • Must have your own transport to commute to and from work • The role involves emptying our network of clothing banks throughout the Leinster region • Ability to work on your own initiative Able to work 40-47 hours per week Available to work Monday - Saturday Organised and self-motivated This is a labour intensive job and requires heavy lifting • Full Training provided



Please email CV to Jobs@dollytextilerecycling.ie.