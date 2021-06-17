Gardaí investigating after woman found burglar in her home in Kildare town

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating reports of an alleged burglary incident that is reported to have occurred at a house in the Dunmurray area of Kildare on June 9 at approximately 10.30am.
A resident of the house reported discovering an unknown male in her home before the male fled.
Nothing was reported stolen at the time.
Gardaí said that investigations are continuing.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.