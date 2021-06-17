New €2.8m development planned for UCD Lyons Farm in Celbridge

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by University College Dublin for a development at the UCD Lyons Farm in Celbridge. 

Being planned is a two-story (1068sq.m) office and teaching building.

The proposed development will also include 45 standard car parking spaces and three disabled car parking spaces.

A total of ten of the car spaces will be covered.

The designs also include landscaping and external lighting.

The estimated total construction cost of the development is €2.8m, according to Construction Information Services.

