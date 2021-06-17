Kildare man hospitalised after alleged assault over €5,000 drug debt

A man allegedly had his front door smashed in with a hammer and was assaulted over a drug debt of €5,000, it was claimed at Naas District Court on June 9.

John Coyne, 28, whose address was given as 23 Grove Heights, Robertstown and Thomas Cross, 39, whose address was given as 13 Grove Heights, Robertstown, face allegations of assault at 6 Ballyshannon apartments, Derrinturn on June 8.

Gda Christopher McDonagh gave evidence of arresting John Coyne and taking him to Leixlip garda station.

He said the injured party’s door was smashed in with a large hammer and the injured party was assaulted.

Gda McDonagh said he was objecting to bail on the basis of the seriousness of the charge, the nature of the evidence and the possibility of imprisonment if convicted.

He said the injured party identified John Coyne and is personally known to him.

He also said that the hammer had not been found and he was concerned that it might be disposed of.

He also alleged that three people arrived at the apartment and left after the injured party fought back.

The court heard that the injured party spent 12 hours at Naas hospital and he was bruised but had no broken bones.

Gda McDonagh said the injured party described a pair of Nike runners which the defendant was wearing and a similar pair were found in the defendant’s bedroom as well as naming him.

He added forensic test results are awaited.

He said an undertaking to keep out of Carbury would not be sufficient because the gardaí fear he will approach the injured party. Solicitor Tim Kennelly said that as far as the defendant is concerned, this is a false allegation and his client has no intention of going near the injured party.

Garda Mark Shields also objected to bail and he alleged that a vehicle which was identified through enquiries was recovered in Kilpatrick, Kilmeague and registered to another person 13 Grove Heights. He said he did not believe that person resides there.

He claimed that the injured party identified Thomas Cross as one of the males who broke into the apartment and assaulted him.

He further claimed that the injured party described clothing Mr Cross was wearing and this was similar to what he wore when he was arrested.

He said no admissions were made by the defendant and the incident was connected to an alleged €5,000 drug debt.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said his client denies these claims, which are based on the evidence of a “person who is not here.”

He said his client has no affiliation with the drugs trade and would observe any bail conditions such as signing on, providing a mobile number and he has no intention of contacting the injured party.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case and refused bail commenting that strict bail conditions would not be appropriate and he was satisfied that the objections are sustainable in law.

The case was adjourned again on June 16 with Thomas Cross and John Coyne remanded in custody for a week.