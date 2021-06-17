Car seized off M7 after it was discovered the vehicle didn't have motor insurance

Car seized off M7 after it was discovered the vehicle didn't have motor insurance

A car stopped in Monasterevin area / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at a speed of 153km/hr in a 120km/hr zone while on patrol in Monasterevin.

A check using the Garda Mobility App revealed that car was not insured.

The vehicle was seized and court proceedings have now commenced.

Elsewhere Naas Roads Policing Unit observed the driver of a vehicle holding their mobile phone.

The vehicle was stopped and a check revealed the tax had expired in 2013 and the NCT had expired in 2014.

The car was impounded and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie