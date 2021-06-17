Car seized off M7 after it was discovered the vehicle didn't have motor insurance

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at a speed of 153km/hr in a 120km/hr zone while on patrol in Monasterevin.

A check using the Garda Mobility App revealed that car was not insured.

The vehicle was seized and court proceedings have now commenced.

Elsewhere Naas Roads Policing Unit observed the driver of a vehicle holding their mobile phone.

The vehicle was stopped and a check revealed the tax had expired in 2013 and the NCT had expired in 2014.

The car was impounded and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.