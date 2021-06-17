'Tried to scrape Naas garda's eyes while in detention cell'

A woman tried to scrape the eyes of a garda, it was alleged at a Naas District Court sitting on June 18.

Nora Lynch, 48, whose address was given as 6 Ruanbeg Park, Ruanbeg Manor, Kildare town, faces an allegation of assault at Naas garda station on January 20 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly claimed that the gardaí attempted to search the woman when she lashed out.

He said an attempt was made to bite the garda but no injury was caused and neither the glove Gda Brady was wearing nor her skin was broken.

Sgt Kelly added that when the cell door was being closed the defendant allegedly put her hand through the hatch and tried to scrape Gda Brady’s eyes and again no injuries were inflicted.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to September 3.