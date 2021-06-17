Events planned to celebrate 10th anniversary of Junction 14 Mayfield

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Junction 14 Mayfield, there will be an action-packed week of festivities starting with Drive in Bingo and Movies on Saturday the 19th of June!

Competitions with fantastic prizes such as fuel vouchers and weekend breaks, entertainment and giveaways will all form part of the landmark week for the widely renowned motorway service station.

Buy tickets here: https://junction14mayfield.ie/10thbirthday/

“The 10th anniversary of the award-winning Junction 14 Mayfield comes at a time when the country is coming out of an extended lockdown period and when people all over Ireland are starting to get back to normal, and we wanted to do something that would give people a chance to enjoy normal life again such as Drive In Bingo and Drive in Movies in a safe environment.” Said Liam Fitzpatrick Director of The Lidon Group.

“There will also be fundraising over the weekend for Barretstown, our main charity partner and proceeds from our Drive-In Events going to this very worthwhile cause. Barretstown offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness – supported behind the scenes by 24-hour on site medical and nursing care.” Liam added.

Dee Ahearn, Barretstown CEO said “The Covid-19 crisis has meant that children with a serious illness, like those who come to Barretstown, who are immune compromised, are even more isolated. They need Barretstown’s therapeutic programmes now more than ever. Support from partners like The Lidon Group make it possible for our work to continue and I would like to thank and applaud all those involved in making this fantastic event possible at Junction 14 and wish them every success as they celebrate their 10 year anniversary. Their support is so appreciated”.

10 years!

Launched by Liam and Donal Fitzpatrick, Junction 14 Mayfield opened on the M7 in July 2011 and was the first of its kind on the Motorway at the time, with multiple well-known brands such as Insomnia, Spar, Supermacs and Texaco. As the motorway got busier, and indeed as the site became better known as a great stop for GAA Fans, tourists, concert goers and commuters from all parts of Ireland, the need to expand was very clear. After extensive renovations and a substantial investment in 2018/2019 to greatly develop the facilities and range of services at J14, the all-new Junction 14 opened in July 2020, with the addition of 5 new food brands including Chopped, Zambrero’s, Subway, Gino’s Gelato and Mayfield Fresh Fare. This happened as the country emerged from the first Covid 19 lockdown in 2020, which brought many challenges! There is now a much larger outside seating area now, external play area, an extended car, bus and truck parking, as well as a number charging points for electric vehicles to cater for Ireland's growing electric car fleet.

“We really want to thank our loyal customers from the last 10 years and especially for their continued support over the last year with the pandemic changing everybody’s lives. These days, we love welcoming back the familiar faces to Junction 14 as people go back to work and travel. The events over the course of the anniversary week will give customers, old and new, a chance to win great prizes and giveaways, with full details available on our Facebook Page” said Gavin Moran who has been the site manager since day one.

Full details on Drive in Movie and Bingo schedules and tickets are available on the Junction 14 Mayfield Facebook Page or on https://junction14mayfield. ie/10thbirthday/

“Serving the customers’ needs and being able to provide them with what they want is key to achieving sustainable success in this sector. As well as electric car parking and a choice of great brands, we now offer on-line ordering, delivery and collection facilities to the locality, this has been essential over the last year with customers being unable to dine on the premises" Liam Fitzpatrick said. The Fitzpatrick’s are a local Monasterevin family and have been in business in the area since 1954, when their father Joe Fitzpatrick started up a car and tractor repair business.

The Lidon Group operates a number of other forecourt convenience stations including Monread Fare in Naas and M3 Motorway Services in Mulhuddard. The Lidon Group is a group of associated companies owned and run by members of the Fitzpatrick Family. Established in 1954 Fitzpatricks of Monasterevin have expanded and now operate across Leinster with a range of Motor Dealerships including Crossings Toyota Naas. Fitzpatrick’s of Monasterevin also operate JH Fitzpatrick Agricultural Machinery. The group currently employs over 350 people in the various associated companies, and has its headquarters in Drogheda St., Monasterevin