Woman, 80s, allegedly physically abused

The hearing took place at Naas District Court
A woman aged in her 80s was allegedly assaulted in her own home and had to receive hospital treatment.
Her daughter faces an allegation of breaching a court order.
The claim was made at a Naas District Court hearing on June 2.
The incident was alleged to have taken place on June 2.
The court heard that the elderly woman receives home help twice a day in the morning and afternoon - and in between she got bruising to her arm.
A garda told the court it would be alleged that this was as a result of physical abuse.
While the hearing was taking place the woman was being treated in Naas Hospital.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter and in the meantime the woman’s daughter will stay with her (daughter’s) son at a different address.
Judge Zaidan commented that the case is “an allegation only.”
