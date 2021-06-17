Alleged Naas knuckle duster case for trial

Claim

Alleged Naas knuckle duster case for triaL

The hearing took place in Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man charged in connection with an alleged assault during which a knuckle duster was used appeared at Naas District Court on June 16.

Before the court was Damon Buggy, 24, whose address was given as 16 the Walled Garden, Celbridge.
A previous court hearing was told that the injured party needed twelve stitches and 2 staples after being struck in the head.

Read more County Kildare news

The defendant faces allegations of assault and possession of the knuckle duster at Poplar Square, Naas, on December 24, 2018.

Sgt Jim Kelly said previously it would be alleged that the injured party also suffered bruising to his eardrum.
The defendant was sent forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court sitting in Drogheda.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie