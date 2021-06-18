Styling the stars with Simon Sweeney Hair Design at the Gaiety

Simon Sweeney Hair Design, a salon that has been home to many local Kildare people since 2006, creating relationships with the consumer that are long lasting.



Now in 2021 Simon Sweeney Hair Design is the salon behind the hair of Lisa Cannons new web-based series Spotlight.

Many of you may know Lisa Cannon from her ten-year hosting slot on Xpose, one of Irish leading entertainment shows for most of the 2000s.



Filmed in the Gaiety theatre Simon and Tom, from SSHD, made their way up to take the local magic from Kildare to the Irish biggest stages based in Dublin.

Throughout the day Simon worked with Lisa Cannon herself, models, guests and other co-hosts.

While Tom creates social media content to really highlight the experience to involve the loyal clients back home. All the while, stopping to take short breaks to look up and take in the rare view from the Gaiety Stage.

This comes shortly after SSHD had reached the end of the waiting list consisting of 700 clients from May 10 onwards.

You can find Simon Sweeney Hair Design at Watermill Place, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare & for further information you can contact the team on 045 532 443 alternatively find us on social media under SimonSweeneyHairDesign.