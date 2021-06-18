Judge Roy Beans receives Government funding to stage live music events

Judge Roy Beans is one of the Kildare businesses among the 237 recipients of funding by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht Sport and Media for the live entertainment industry.

The entire fund is worth €25 million.

Judge Roy Beans will receive over €63,000 to provide national and local artists the opportunity to perform to audiences at venues, selected outdoor locations and online.

CS Promotions will be given a grant of over €74,000 for a number of live performances at the Moat Theatre in Naas.



Vladimir Jablokov of Vladimir Promotions Ltd received almost €49,000 for staging a series of online concerts with headline performers streamed over Zoom.

Another event entitled 'Firebirds' received almost €90,000 to bring established and emerging Irish artists together to stream live performances to a wide audience from different historical venues across Kildare.

Recipients of the funding range from small to large venues, producers and promoters.

A statement from Judge Roy Beans said: "This welcome funding will help the Irish music industry to plan live performances and get back to work over the remaining summer months.

"Greatly assisting our Music Venue and it's counterparts to help pay their production and technical crews that make these events possible and the musicians that perform in them.

"It will also create much needed revenue for equipment hire companies, promoters and booking agents. all while giving a boost to the communities and local economies that surround them.

Judge Roy Beans put forward a program of events for this funding with the theme 'Celebrating our music industry & community coming out of Covid.

"We have included plans to put for safe and socially distanced show for Newbridge elderly which will be free of charge with a donation box in aid of local volunteer group Hope(d) who work tirelessly to provide free mental health services in the area. With food and refreshments for everyone attending."

"Local celebrity Keith Walshe has generously agreed to host the line up of music events planned with a mix of local and international Irish Musicians on stage. These events will also be streamed live on the social platforms.

"We are thrilled to receive this funding to allow us to channel it to the music professionals we have worked closely with since the Live Venue was launched back in 2015. With acts such as Hermitage Green, The Darkness, Kila, Paddy Casey and many local musicians. Also providing our venue as a space for local bands to rehearse and record the music under the expert guidance of local music man Rubber Keogh.

"It will help us continue to keep afloat just a little longer as we determine a clear roadmap back to permanently hosting safe live performances and events."