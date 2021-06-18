Top jockey Annalise Cullen launches the most prestigous apprentice jockey race at the Curragh

Top up and coming apprentice jockey Annalise Cullen who’s scintillating run of form of late has seen her hit the national sporting headlines was on hand today to launch the Bord na Mona Recycling Apprentice Derby which is the most prestigious race for young apprentice jockeys and takes place on Friday, June 25, the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby weekend.

The big race itself which was launched today is also part of the Bord na Mona Recycling Future Stars Series which consists of five races in all which sees its finale in October.

Many past winners of the prestigious Apprentice Derby have gone onto Group 1 glory and the race has proven to be a stepping stone to greater international success with the likes of former champion apprentice Gavin Ryan who won the race twice in the past and is also a Group 3 winner, Dylan Brown McMonagle who has come up through the ranks as a former pony racing champion jockey, Royal Ascot winning rider Ben Curtis, national hunt Galway Plate winner Mark Enright and then onto other graduate jockeys from the race who have gone onto win the Group 1 races like Ronan Whelan, Shane Foley, Padraig Beggy. Annalise Cullen herself could have probably been a footballer for Kildare having represented the county at under age level but having a father like former Cheltenham winning amateur jockey and now trainer Denis Cullen as well as a training great in her grandfather the late Michael O’Brien her path to destiny on the turf seemed sealed from her early years.

Curragh Racecourse CEO Pat Keogh said “To have such strong support and recognition for our young riders who will be the future stars and champions of our great sport is very special and especially when it comes from a local company based in Kildare in Bord na Mona Recycling. The heritage of the sponsor throughout Ireland who themselves trained so many apprentices in so many different skills since their foundation in 1946 is absolutely unparalleled and for them to recognise another generation of apprentices, albeit in the racing sector, is a fabulous gesture towards another indigenous Irish industry within which we operate.”

“We are delighted to confirm now that with the help of Bord na Mona Recycling all waste generated from hospitality during our flagship Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby day will be fully compostable. In an age all companies must look at the environmental sustainability side of their business Bord na Mona Recycling have come onboard and have carried out a full review of our waste disposal practices across the site so now we are reviewing our waste disposal policy with the aim of increasing our recycling rate across all offices and buildings. We will also be working on creating awareness on the importance of sustainability and recycling with all attendees at The Curragh Racecourse as well,” he continued.

Ciaran Brady Head of Business Bord na Mona Recycling said “Bord na Móna Recycling is proud to sponsor the Future Stars Series and the Bord na Móna Recycling Amateur Derby here at the Curragh Racecourse next week. We believe strongly in nurturing the future, not only by providing sustainable waste and recycling solutions for customers around the country, but by providing assistance to programmes such as this, that promote the development of talented young people who will continue to add to this country's incredible sporting heritage.”

The Bord na Mona Recycling Apprentice Derby takes place on Friday 25th June 2021 at 6pm.