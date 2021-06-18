Cash, jewellery and cars seized during CAB operation

A NUMBER of designer watches, cash and vehicles have been seized in Limerick following a search operation led by members of the Criminal Asset Bureau.
During the course of the search, which took place on Thursday morning, two Rolex watches were seized along with a diamond ring, €1,100 in cash and a 161-registered red Volkswagen Polo car.
Additionally, a 192-registered Mercedes Benz A180 AMG car and €14,425 in cash which were previously seized by local gardaí will now form part of the Criminal Assets Bureau proceedings.
The Criminal Assets Bureau investigation is focussed on the assets of persons suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick area.
Financial documentation was also seized during today's search operation.
