Clane schoolgirl features in TG4 series on youthful creativity

Aoibhínn Nic Colla

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A Clane schoolgirl features on a new TG4 series highlighting the talents of young native speakers.
Aoibhínn Nic Colla (12) plays camogie, skateboards and also loves to bake.
Aoibhínn says on the programme, available on Cúla4’s YouTube channel:“I have a lot of hobbies. I do camogie, karate, Gaelic — but my favourite thing to do is baking. I learned from my mum as it was her job when I was younger. She helps me sometimes.”

Birthday cake
The show follows Aoibhínn as she bakes a birthday cake for her sister using toppings like M&Ms and marshmallows.
She adds: “I give cakes to people instead of presents. I get ideas from videos I might see on YouTube or TikTok.
“I see people do something and I think: ‘Oh I can do that’. And then I give it a try. It costs a little bit of money because you have to buy everything. But it’s not too expensive.
“I like doing this but I don’t want to do this for a career. It’s like art, the cake is your paper.”

Partnership
A TG4 spokesperson said: “TG4 in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 with a new creative series for children Cruthaím.
Cruthaím highlights the talent of young Irish speakers across the country and in Gaeltacht areas and their unique creative processes.
One young Irish speaker from each county and a representative from the diaspora of Irish speakers showcase their creativity in the series of videos that are broadcast on Cúla4’s YouTube channel. Young people are given a voice and a unique opportunity to show what creativity is to them.
TG4’s Editor of Young People’s Content, Siobhan Ní Bhradaigh said; “As young content creators and actors are constantly emerging, it is so important to provide a platform for their work and to provide content for them on the platforms that they are most engaged with.

