KILDARE INTERIORS COLUMN: Brilliant botanicals

Working with botanical fabrics is a wonderful way to express your love for the great outdoors by featuring fantastic foliage and beautiful botanical prints on curtains and upholstery.

This week I wanted to share some of my botanical fabric collections from Romo with you. Created from the artwork of botanical illustrator Alfred Wise (1908-1985), these elegant prints and embroideries bring a touch of nature to any home.

Perfectly harmonised with one another and remaining true to Alfred’s original drawings, these beautiful prints and fine embroideries honour the artistry and complexity behind the skill of botanical illustration.

Alfred John Wise was part of the last generation of important botanical artists before the introduction of colour photography.

Alfred John Wise was part of the last generation of important botanical artists before the introduction of colour photography.

With private access to Alfred's extensive archive of exquisite, hand drawn sketches and paintings, fabric design house Romo have created 'Gardenia', a charming collection of fabrics that wonderfully embody his passion for botanical illustrations.

‘Wisteria’ is fabric with an abundance of blooms. This alluring Wisteria print features an illustrative painting style on a pure 100% linen cloth. Presented in a palette of gentle watercolours with vibrant accents of brighter shades, this hanging blossom has a charming beauty.

‘Japonica’ is an exquisite hand drawn design featuring painterly watercolour brush strokes. With a sublime use of colour, Japonica is beautifully bold, yet classic and graceful. The natural 100% linen ground provides a distinct softness and effortless fluidity.

‘Oriana’ is a delicately drawn Alstroemeria floral, with exquisite linear details. An endearing paired back design, Oriana coordinates effortlessly with the entire Gardenia collection.

We also have matching plains, pure linens and sumptuous velvet to provide depth of texture and an air of opulence to your interior scheme. The opulent velvet collection ‘Forenza’ showcases a classic cotton velvet woven with a fine combed cotton yarn.

Forenza’s updated palette sees an extended range of neutrals sit amongst trend inspired blues and greens and warmer tones of spicy reds. Luxurious and versatile with a stain repellent finish, Forenza is suitable for upholstery and drapes.

Overall, these stunning fabric collections are extremely versatile and would work well in entrance halls, living rooms, kitchens, dining rooms and bedrooms with a fantastic range of upholstery and curtain fabrics.

