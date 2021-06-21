Man in balaclava found in kitchen in Timahoe

FILE PHOTO
Three men in balaclavas were seen at a house in Timahoe East on June 11 last.
A home owner saw one man in the kitchen and two others outside the back door at around 1.30pm.
The three suspects left the scene in a white Volkswagen Sirocco vehicle with a partial registration of 151 KE.
Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact gardaí.
Gardaí confirmed that no items were taken from the property and no damage was caused.
A Garda spokesperson added: "Investigations are ongoing."
