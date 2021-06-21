Theft of distinctive mountain bike in Kildare town

Garda Lantern Gardai

File Photo of Garda Station lantern

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Kildare town between June 9 and 10.

A white Carrera mountain bike was taken from a shed at the rear of a house on Oaktree Road. 

The bicycle had new Continental brand tyres and a red and blue stripe down the middle of the saddle. 

The theft took place between 11pm on June 9 and 8am on June 10.

Anybody offered these items for sale or has any other information is asked to contact gardai.

