Theft of distinctive mountain bike in Kildare town

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Kildare town between June 9 and 10.
A white Carrera mountain bike was taken from a shed at the rear of a house on Oaktree Road.
The bicycle had new Continental brand tyres and a red and blue stripe down the middle of the saddle.
The theft took place between 11pm on June 9 and 8am on June 10.
Anybody offered these items for sale or has any other information is asked to contact gardai.
