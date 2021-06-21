Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, June 21

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Scully

6 Plewman's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Sister of the late Noel, Frankie, Maisie, Breda, Pat and Lily. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Dick, Seamus, Peter and Michael, sister Sadie, sisters-in-law Maureen, Kathleen and Veronica, brothers-in-law Leo and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday morning (22nd June) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Tom Maloney

Knockanally, Donadea, Kildare / Ballina, Mayo



Tom Maloney, Knockanally, Donadea, Co Kildare, formerly of Carrowteige, Ballina, Co Mayo, June 19, 2021, at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by the late Pattie, regretted by his family and partner Bridget, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Raymond Wells

Chapelizod, Dublin / Clane, Kildare



Wells, Raymond, Late of Chapelizod, Dublin and Independent Newspapers, June 19th 2021, passed peacefully with his family by his side, in the wonderful care of the staff of T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, beloved husband of Marie and sadly missed by his loving family, children Siobhan, Riceal, Grainne and Ray, sons-in-law Anthony and Keith, daughter-in-law Rebecca, grandchildren, sisters Emer, Nuala and Deirdre, niece Rosemary, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral (for up to 50 persons) will take place for Raymond. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

The funeral cortège will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday at 11am to arrive at The Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane, Co. Kildare for 11.30am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, for those of you that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday at 11.30am by going to the following link: https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The Commital Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium can be viewed at approx. 1.45pm by going to the following link : https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a local charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Martin Phalp

The Plains, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Norden, Rochdale, UK. Son of the late Muriel. Peacefully after a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Fiona, daughter Hannah, father William, brother Jonathan, sister-in-law Kath, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Martin Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal from McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Monday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin for funeral service at 4pm. Martin's service can be viewed at: www.vimeo.com/event/153499

The death has occurred of Michael Dunne

Courtwood, Laois / Monasterevin, Kildare



Formerly of Lackagh, Monasterevin. Beloved husband of Sheila and much loved brother of Kathleen (Byrne). Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers in law, sister in law, niece, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass in Rath Church on Friday at 12 noon, interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. Those who wish to leave condolences may do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.

Requiem mass can be viewed on www.streamlive.ie

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Frances (Frank) McTeigue (née Carter)

Raheny, Dublin / Robertstown, Kildare



McTeigue (nee Carter), Elizabeth Frances (Frank), Raheny, Dublin and late of Robertstown, Co. Kildare, June 13th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, beloved wife of the late Michael, deeply regretted by her loving son Derek, daughter-in-law Marion, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Elizabeth (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Elizabeth's Funeral can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/live-stream/

Elizabeth's Funeral Cortége will be arriving to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.