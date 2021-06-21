More money for Grand Canal greenway

Hazelhatch bridge. National Inventory of Architectural Heritage
Some €1.4m has been allocated towards the extension of the Grand Canal greenway from the 12th Lock to Hazelhatch Bridge.
According to Deputy James Lawless, the four km section will provide safe segregated access to people working in Grange Castle business park as well as those living in Hazelhatch, Celbridge and the surrounding areas.
Dep James Lawless
“The greenways in and around County Kildare have been an enormous asset providing a lifeline to us all during these difficult times,” he adding that this work is due to be completed in 2022 and will enable people to walk and cycle from Inchicore to Hazel Hatch Bridge, and later in 2023 as far as Sallins in County Kildare.
Over €63 million to the development of the greenways throughout the country providing opportunities for the leisure and tourism industries.
