There is no money available for clean up of Naas site

Kildare County Council has declined to carry out a cleaning operation at a site in Naas — pointing out that it’s been done already.

KCC should clean a site opposite Caragh Court, Cllr Evie Sammon told a Naas Municipal District meeting on June 8.

Cllr Sammon added that a fence should also be put up “to prevent future dumping and bonfire material gathering.”

KCC administrative officer Veronica Cooke said a once off clean up was undertaken earlier this year.

Read more County Kildare news

“This site is secure and is not at risk from unauthorised vehicular access as it is encircled by a (strip of land),” said Ms Cooke. Cllr Sammon said the problem will continue to recur unless it is fenced off, adding “it’s not a nice sight.”

But Ms Cooke said vehicles cannot enter the site.

She also said that with the money that has to be spent on housing maintenance, there are no resources for a second operation.

The meeting also heard that there are long term proposals for housing there.