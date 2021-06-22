Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, June 22

The death has occurred of Mary Hyland (née Keogh)

1287 Townspark, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Mother of the late Brian and grandmother of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Matt, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon (22nd June) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Brian LEE

Walkinstown, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare



LEE, Brian, 19th June, 2021, (Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare); peacefully in his 91st year, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in St. James Hospital; beloved husband of Anna; Brian will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, wife, sister Vera, brother Frank, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May Brian rest in peace.

In line with Government and H.S.E. advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Brian’s family would ask that over the coming days, those who knew him would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. Those who cannot attend due to current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the end of the page.

To view Brian’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday (23rd June) at 10am please see the following link; https://www.churchservices.tv/walkinstown

To view Brian’s Cremation Service on Wednesday (23rd June) at 11:40am please see the following link; https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Please note: The link provided to live-stream the funeral mass and cremation service is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Tony Lynch

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Mountmellick, Laois



Lynch Tony, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mountmellick, Co. Laois. 21st June 2021. Husband of the late Bridget and father of Donal and Stephen. Will be dearly missed by his family, daughter in law Audrey, grandchildren Daniel, Timothy and Conlan, brothers Brian, Ger, and sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by Austin, Oliver, Sam and Eileen.

May Tony Rest in Peace

Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, on Wednesday, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Tony, the funeral Mass is for 50 persons.

Those who would have liked to attend Tony’s funeral, but due to the restrictions cannot, may leave a message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your understanding and support during this sensitive time.

“Forever in our hearts, always in our thoughts”.

Live stream: www.churchmedia.tv.camera

The death has occurred of Tom Maloney

Knockanally, Donadea, Kildare / Ballina, Mayo



Tom Maloney, Knockanally, Donadea, Co. Kildare, formerly of Carrowteige, Ballina, Co. Mayo, June 19, 2021, at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by the late Pattie, regretted by his family Michael, Fionnuala, Sandra, His partner Bridget, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, 50 people may be in attendance. Tom’s remains will be reposing in O’Neill’s Funeral Home, Derrinturn Carbury, Co. Kildare this Wednesday, the June 23th, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, the June 24,th in the Church of the Nativity Newtown at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend but, due to regulations, can not may leave a message in condolence below.

Church of Nativity Eircode A83 YY49.