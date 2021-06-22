BREAKING: Two drivers "racing each other" at high speeds on N7

Two motorists were racing each other at more than 50% over the speed limit on the N7 dual carriageway, gardaí said.

Naas Roads Policing Unit on Operation Lifesaver duty when they detected two drivers travelling at 166kph on the N7, which is a 100kph zone.

A spokesperson said: "Motorists appeared to be racing each other and will now face Dangerous Driving charges in Court."

Meanwhile on Monday night, a motorist was arrested for drug driving at a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoint in north Kildare conducted by Naas Roads Policing.

The driver registered a positive roadside test for cocaine.

The motorist will appear in court in relation to the incident in coming weeks.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Never drive under the influence of drugs."

Naas Roads Policing also stopped a car when the motorist was observed using a mobile phone while driving.

It was found that the driver was not wearing a seat belt and had no tax for 280 days.

The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. Court proceedings will also follow.

