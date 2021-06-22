Derby buzz is set to kick-start local economy as punters allowed back into Curragh Racecourse

The €1m Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh this weekend is set to finally kick-start the local economy after months of lockdown.

Ireland’s richest race will also see the Curragh become the first racecourse to admit 1,000 spectators as part of a Covid-19 pilot event.

With locals organising back garden BBQs and outdoor dining options, County Kildare Chamber is expecting a big economic boost to Newbridge and Kildare town.

The Curragh is donating €10 from every €25 admission ticket to the Peter McVerry Trust which runs seven local homeless shelters.

Up to 50 members of the Defence Forces frontline staff will be special guests at the home of flat racing.

A specially arranged Air Corps fly-by will salute all frontline workers to recognise their service.

Millions of TV viewers will tune into the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby from all over Europe as well as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the USA and South Africa.

County Kildare Chamber CEO Allan Shine said the racing industry is crucial to Kildare’s economy and it’s important it returns to a strong position.

Mr Shine said: “The hosting of the Irish Derby will add to the atmosphere already been created in Newbridge and Kildare Town as they gear up to what will be a fantastic weekend of racing in Kildare.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Dubai Duty Free back to Kildare who are fantastic supporters of racing and golf in the county. Hopefully the weather stays on our side and we can showcase Kildare to the millions of viewers who will be watching the Derby on Saturday.”

Atmosphere

Mayor of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District, Cllr Kevin Duffy said there was a festival-style atmosphere building before the Derby and he urged locals to take the opportunity to enjoy themselves while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

He said: “Outdoor dining options that are out there now show us what's possible in terms of having an outdoor summer which will reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“These are facilities that could be used into the Autumn and Winter with the addition of other facilities like heaters and lights as people will get into the habit of spending more time outdoors.”

The Fine Gael councillor also praised the resilience of local businesspeople for overcoming the challenges of Covid-19 restrictions over the past 15 months.

He said: “Businesses in our communities have had a tough time but they continue to open their doors and employ local people and we should continue to support them and buy local.

He added: “For example, there is a new café business in Monasterevin open this week - Liz's Coffee Corner on Whelan Street. "It's a great addition to the town and I hope it is successful."

He continued: “A silver lining of the pandemic has been that there will be less commuting from towns like Monasterevin and local businesses will benefit from workers spending more time and money in their locality."

The Kildare Derby Festival, which has been running alongside the big race since the 1970s, has festooned Kildare town with bunting made from jockey silks.

Eye-catching

Local artist Pat Munnelly has created street eye-catching sculptures for Market Square which has been drawing a lot of interest from locals and visitors.

The pop-up Racing Legends Museum is open in the former Kildare town courthouse from 10.30-12:.0pm and 2pm-4.30 daily for three next two weeks.

Meanwhile the Newbridge Silverware designed and created this year’s trophy entitled, ‘Excellence’ which features a silver horse and rider which has been embellished with over 100 crystals, symbolising purity, strength and excellence.

The trophy was created by master craftsman, Lorcan Harney.

Nora Ulrich, the Head Designer at Newbridge Silverware said: “We wanted to capture a sense of movement and by layering silver material, this allows the trophy to look different from each angle, representing the sense of horses in motion”.

William Doyle, CEO of Newbridge Silverware said, “Our company has been handcrafting cutlery, jewellery and homeware products from our factory here in Newbridge since 1934. The methods and processes we use to make our products have remained virtually unchanged for nearly 90 years.”

Pat Keogh, Chief Executive of the Curragh said: “We are delighted that Dubai Duty Free are supporting Newbridge Silverware using their very talented Irish based designers and local production team to produce spectacular trophies for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby this year.”

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “This collaboration with Newbridge Silverware and the Curragh Racecourse is very appropriate.

“Congratulations to all involved and we look forward to presenting this beautiful trophy to the worthy winner on June 26.”