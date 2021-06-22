Lawless elected to high-ranking position within Fianna Fáil party

Local Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has been elected the National Secretary of the Fianna Fáil Party.

The National Secretary is one of the most prominent senior roles in the administration and organisation of the party on a national level.

The Kildare North TD said “I am absolutely delighted. It is one of the highest organisational roles in the Party and I look forward to working with the Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD and the other members of the National Executive of Fianna Fail in the year ahead”

Mr Lawless said one of his first roles in Fianna Fáil many years ago was as Secretary of his own Cumann in Sallins and he has served as a member of the National Executive of the Party for several years.

He added: I am very familiar with the operational oversight and governance work that comes with this role within the party.

“The role of National Secretary of Fianna Fáil will have many challenges ahead not least the continued work to renewing our policy focus within the organisation and to especially to reconnect with our members after this pandemic,"