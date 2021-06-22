Six players from PortDara rugby club make Leinster squad

Six players from Portdara rugby club make Leinster squad

Sarah Delaney, Alanna Fitzpatrick; Sarah Kirwan, Hannah Wilson; Ava Gleeson and Eadaoin Murtagh

Senan Hogan

PortDara Ladies Rugby Club have had six players selected for the Leinster U18 squad - the biggest number of players from any club in the squad.

The Portdara team is managed by Domnick Gleeson.

PortDara ladies rugby club is a merger between players from Portarlington and Cill Dara Rugby Clubs.

PortDara offers fun and competitive rugby for under 14, under 16 and under 18 youths teams and PortDara Falcons women's team.

Ava Gleeson, Eadaoin Murtagh, Hannah Wilson, Sarah Delaney, Taragh Kirwin and Alanna Fitzpatrick were selected after taking part in intensive training camps with the province over the course of three Sundays in May.

Close to 120 players from schools and clubs took part in three on-pitch screening sessions at Cill Dara RFC.

All activities were carried out in compliance with Government's COVID-19 guidelines.

The Coaching Team:
Michael Bolger (Head Coach)
Emily McKeown (Assistant Coach)
Niall Kane (Assistant Coach)
Padraig Mahon (Assistant Coach)
Samantha Wafer (Manager)
 

