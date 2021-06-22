Defibrillator launched outside shop in Celbridge

The launch of the Public Access Defibrillator / Photo: Kildare Garda Division
A new public access defibrillator (PAD) has been launched in Celbridge by Celbridge Community First Responders.
The PAD is situated outside the new Gala shop on Aghards Road.
Scoil Mochua fundraised to help supply this life saving equipment.
Community Garda Marc Connolly from Celbridge Garda Station attended the launch.
Gardaí would like to remind the public that interfering with or damaging life saving equipment is a serious offence and encourage people to call Gardaì if they see anyone doing so.
Other PADs are located on the attached link https://celbridgecfr.ie/aed-map
