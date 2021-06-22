Senator calls for second judge in Kildare to hear family law cases

The Seanad has heard calls for a second judge in Co Kildare to help with the backlog of family law cases.

Women's Aid said today that the number of people who contacted the domestic violence support service increased by over 40% last year compared to 2019.

Women reported high levels of emotional, physical, sexual and economic abuse from their partners, in some cases as a direct result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said today in the Seanad that family law is particularly under resourced at present and shed added that "I know we will face a tsunami" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senator O'Loughlin added: "It is important that we get ahead of it as Covid-19 eases, and it is particularly important that we get a second judge in Kildare to hear family law cases."

Last year, Women's Aid said 29,717 people contacted the domestic violence support service - up 43% compared to 2019.

Some 95% of those who contacted the 24-hour national helpline were women, 5% were men.

The majority of contacts were made through Helpline calls, 1,460 used support conversations on the Women's Aid Instant Messaging Service and there were 830 replies to emails.

In 2020, the helpline team heard over 22,600 disclosures of abuse against women, 16,200 of which were disclosed as emotional abuse.

Just over 4,000 disclosed physical abuse, 1,500 said they were economically abused, there were 777 disclosures of sexual abuse.

Women said they had been raped, beaten and choked by abusive partners.

709 women said they were threatened with murder, 148 were abused while pregnant, 28 suffered a miscarriage because of the abuse while 340 said they had been raped.

The level of fear, desperation and isolation experienced by thousands of women across the country last year, is evident in the report.

CEO of Women's Aid, Sarah Benson said on RTÉ's Morning Ireland said the helpline team at Women's Aid reported a particularly acute year of distress for women in 2021 with many reporting a 'suffocating' feeling due to the public health restrictions in place.

She said that for women who were already subjected to abuse before the pandemic, the additional restrictions stripped away "the small tactics they used to try and get respite or manage the situation".