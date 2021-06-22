House on outskirts of Naas targeted for burglary

The incident happened at Brannockstown
A house has been broken into on the outskirts of Naas.
The dwelling, at Stephenstown, Brannockstown, was targeted on June 20.
The house was unoccupied at the time and entry was gained through the front window.
The alarm box had been removed from the side of ths house and two bedrooms were ransacked.
