No buyer yet for pub of former Kildare GAA star Larry Tompkins

The Cork pub of former Kildare footballer Larry Tompkins is still for sale after failing to secure a buyer over the past 18 months.

The premises on Lavitt's Quay in Cork City was first listed for sale in early 2020.

Tompkins, who has three All Star awards, played for Kildare for the first part of his inter county career.

The street corner premises near the River Lee extends to 496 sq m over three levels.

It includes a licensed premises on the 135 sq m ground floor augmented by a 180 sq m first-floor function room/lounge bar with fitted kitchen.

The 180 sq m second floor accommodates two bedrooms, sitting living room, bathroom, offices and other rooms.

Its location is adjacent to the Cork Opera House and close to Patrick Street, Cork's main shopping street, as well as to shopping centres at Merchant's Quay, Paul Street and Half Moon Street.

Tompkins has traded successfully in the Lavitt's Quay premises since the late 1990s.

The estate agents said the pub enjoys a current sound annual turnover and also offers scope to increase the business through new management.

Kildare native

Born in Rathmore outside Naas in 1963, Tompkins played football for Rathmore and Eadestown.

While a pupil at Blessington Vocational School, he was captain of the Wicklow Vocational Schools team that won the Leinster championship in 1980.

He went on to play for Kildare from 1979 until 1985 and scored 2-33 during his career with the Lilywhites.



He later went to the US to find work and when he returned he settled in Crosshaven in Co Cork.



He then captained Cork to the All-Ireland title in 1990 and served as manager from 1996 until 2003.

He set up the Larry Tompkins Bar in 1998.