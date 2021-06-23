Car park in Kildare for sale with €1.25m guide price

Car park in Kildare for sale with €1.25m guide price

Waterways Car Park

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The Waterways Car Park, which comprises a basement car park with 202 parking spaces, is for sale with a guide price of €1.25m in a forthcoming BidX1 auction.

The newly completed basement car park is let to Córas Iompair Éireann (CIÉ) and its subsidiary Iarnród Éireann on a 10 year lease.

The car park is expected to be open and operational in the coming weeks.

The property is strategically located in the Waterways Development adjoining Sallins train station. 

 The Waterways car park will be providing much needed parking facilities for 'Park & Ride' user demand. 

The car park is accessed via the Waterways Development and entered through a barriered ramp.  The car park benefits from four pedestrian access points and a passenger lift.

