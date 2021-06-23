BREAKING: Former Naas businessman faces €2.5m cocaine importation allegation

Denial

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A former Naas businessman who is being prosecuted for allegedly importing cocaine with a street value of €2.5m appeared in court today.

John Quinn, 59, whose address was given on court documents as Woodside House, Dunnstown Wood, Brannockstown, faces an allegation of importing the drug, at Naas District Court.

Det Gda Dave McKinlay told a previous hearing that on November 3, 2018, a container arrived at Rosslare port by ship from Cherbourg, France.

He claimed a search of it revealed a quantity of  cocaine.

The court heard that the cocaine was hidden in a compartment and the container was carrying pallets.

Gda McKinlay said the floor of the container had been altered.

The garda told today’s hearing that the book of evidence was not yet ready.

He said there was an issue with a charge sheet being sent from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to the State Solicitor’s office.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said that the defendant denies anything to do with the incident and is denying all knowledge of it.

Mr Kennelly successfully sought a reduction in the number of times the defendant is to sign on at a garda station - to once weekly.

Mr Quinn was a joint owner of Jondol Furniture Collection in Naas, which folded early in 2011.

The case was adjourned to July 21  for the preparation of a book of evidence .

