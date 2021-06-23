Gardaí investigating after house in Derrinturn ransacked yesterday

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating an alleged burglary in a house in Derrinturn.
Officers at Carbury Garda Station received a report that a window was smashed in a house in Dreenane Park yesterday.
Inside the home, a number of rooms were ransacked.
Gardaí have appealed for information from the public.
A Garda statement said: "Damage was caused to the residence and some items were taken during the course of the incident.
"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.